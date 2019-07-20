Poison may have been left in North York park, police say

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after officers say poison may have been left in a North York park.

Police said officers were called to a park in the area of Underhill Drive and Cassandra Boulevard, not far from a school, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday following reports of several dead wild animals.

Investigators have since said they believe some sort of poison was covered in peanut butter and left within the park, killing raccoons and squirrels.

The poison may be harmful to children and small animals, police said, adding if anyone who frequents the park has a pet or child who starts to develop any unusual symptoms, they should seek medical attention.

There are currently no reports of any pets or children getting sick as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.