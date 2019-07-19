Okanagan fawn’s life comes to an end

It’s the unfortunate end to a young deer’s story.

The injured deer, affectionately named Gilbert, was brought to Dr. Moshe Oz of the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna.

Since one couldn’t be found before Friday evening, the animal had to be euthanized on Friday evening.

Oz wanted to build the deer a prosthetic for its broken leg but only if it could be properly rehabilitated in a licensed sanctuary.

“It’s very hard to find one,” said Oz. “Here in B.C., we don’t have one.”

Oz and his team tried for three days to find a shelter and ended up with no place to put Gilbert.

“We [worked] literally around the clock,” he said.

“Phone calls, emails, I left messages to everyone as much as I could.”

Though Gilbert’s life couldn’t be saved, Oz hopes the fawn’s story will resonate with the community.

He said, “I take it as a way to try to educate everyone, and to try to push for a solution.”

The solution would be a licensed facility where wildlife can be rehabilitated and given long-term care.

“When we’re talking about wild animals we don’t have anyone,” he said.

Private and unlicensed facilities exist, but Oz says although they do the best they can, they operate outside of restrictions and legislation that applies to licensed facilities.

“In theory, those wild animals belong to the government so even if you want to feed them, you have to ask for permission.”