Crime
July 19, 2019 10:31 pm

Molotov cocktails made from beer bottles believed to be part of weapons, drug seizure in Hamilton

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Two people were arrested after a raid on central Hamilton home.

File / 900 CHML
A A

Two people suspected of being a part of the city’s illegal gun and drug trade face a total of 17 charges after police raided a residence in central Hamilton on Wednesday.

A crossbow, nunchucks, conducted energy weapons and four beer bottles believed to be Molotov cocktails were among the weapons seized at a home on Cannon Street East and Sherman Avenue North, police said.

Officers say they arrested a man leaving the property and a woman inside a house in the same location just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Hamilton police say alleged van thief was ‘unsteady’ and on fentanyl

The man was armed with a conducted energy weapon and also had an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, police said.

Police said codeine pills, psychedelic mushrooms and heroin were drugs seized in the raid.

Andrew Ernestsons, 33, and Britney Lupton, 29, both from Hamilton are facing multiple charges related to the possession of drugs, possession of prohibited weapons and failing to comply with terms of their probation.

WATCH: Mafia bust in Ontario with ties to Italian mob, $35 million seized

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
andrew ernestsons
britney lupton
Cannon Street East
central hamilton
codeine pills
Crossbow
Hamilton
Heroin
Molotov Cocktails
nunchucks
psychedelic mushrooms
sherman avenue north

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.