Molotov cocktails made from beer bottles believed to be part of weapons, drug seizure in Hamilton

Two people suspected of being a part of the city’s illegal gun and drug trade face a total of 17 charges after police raided a residence in central Hamilton on Wednesday.

A crossbow, nunchucks, conducted energy weapons and four beer bottles believed to be Molotov cocktails were among the weapons seized at a home on Cannon Street East and Sherman Avenue North, police said.

Officers say they arrested a man leaving the property and a woman inside a house in the same location just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was armed with a conducted energy weapon and also had an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, police said.

Police said codeine pills, psychedelic mushrooms and heroin were drugs seized in the raid.

Andrew Ernestsons, 33, and Britney Lupton, 29, both from Hamilton are facing multiple charges related to the possession of drugs, possession of prohibited weapons and failing to comply with terms of their probation.

