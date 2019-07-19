Hamilton police say alleged van thief was ‘unsteady’ and on fentanyl

Hamilton police have charged a 32-year-old man, with no fixed address, with possession of stolen goods and fentanyl.

Investigators say police were tipped off by someone who noticed a minivan “being driven in an erratic manner” around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night.

It’s alleged two occupants, a man, and woman, exited the vehicle and appeared to be unsteady on their feet as they entered a Walmart on Upper James Street.

Officers attending the scene discovered a white Dodge Caravan that matched the description of one reported stolen from out front of a residence in the area of Edgemont Street South and King Street East.

Police located the male driver inside the store and he was arrested.

A search of the van turned up drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of fentanyl.

Officers sent the man to hospital after determining he may have had “a recent interaction with the fentanyl.”

The suspect will face each charge during separate court appearances on Monday, August 12, and Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

