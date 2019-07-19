185 jobs to be affected by layoffs at Ford’s Oakville assembly plant

Multiple sources tell Global News 185 people will be affected by layoffs at Ford Motor Company‘s Oakville assembly plant.

It’s not clear when exactly the layoffs will take effect and what part of the plant will be affected.

A spokesperson for Ontario economic development minister Vic Fedeli said the provincial government is “disappointed” to hear about the layoff notices, and is pledging to offer assistance.

“We want the employees in Oakville to know that our government stands with them and their families. We will work with our partners to continue to fight for good jobs in Oakville and support the affected families,” Robert Gibson told Global News in a statement.

“The Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities has been in contact with Ford, offering support to the affected workers. Ford informed the Ministry they have made arrangements to provide support and do not require any additional help from Employment Ontario.”

The Ontario government announced it would spend $40 million over three years to help auto manufacturers in Ontario with innovation and training.

Global News contacted Ford to ask for comment, but there was no response as of Friday afternoon.

According to Ford’s website, approximately 4,600 people are employed at the Oakville plant. The 487-acre plant, located south of Highway 403 and the Queen Elizabeth Way, first opened in 1953 and the Ford Edge, Ford Flex, Lincoln MKX and Lincoln MKT are made at the facility.

News of the layoffs comes as the automaker recently announced cut jobs in other parts of the world.

The company announced last month it will slash 12,000 jobs in Europe, about a fifth of its workforce in the continent. Ford officials said that the positions would be eliminated mostly through voluntary agreements through the end of 2020.

In May, the automaker said it would be cutting 7,000 white-collared jobs — representing about 10 per cent of its global workforce.

— With files from The Associated Press