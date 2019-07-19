Halifax police charge 4 people with drug trafficking
Halifax Regional Police say officers charged two men and two women from Dartmouth with drug trafficking on Friday.
According to police, officers searched two residences, one on Princess Margaret Boulevard and the other on Renfrew Street, at 1 a.m.
Police reportedly seized a quantity of cocaine as well as cash and drug paraphernalia at both residences.
Police say officers also seized ammunition and a handgun at one of the residences.
As a result of the searches, Dylan Reid-Collicut and Carly Seaboyer, both 28, were arrested.
Both Reid-Collicut and Seaboyer are expected to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday and face charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Halifax police say 26-year-old Renee Ashley Faye Strowbridge and 62-year-old Douglas Darrell were also arrested and face the following charges:
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a firearm without a licence
- Possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
- Possession of a weapon obtained by a criminal offence
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Production of a substance (cocaine)
- Possession of press for use in the production/trafficking of cocaine
Both Strowbridge and Darrell are expected to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday.
