Halifax police charge 4 people with drug trafficking

Halifax Regional Police say officers charged two men and two women from Dartmouth with drug trafficking on Friday.

According to police, officers searched two residences, one on Princess Margaret Boulevard and the other on Renfrew Street, at 1 a.m.

Police reportedly seized a quantity of cocaine as well as cash and drug paraphernalia at both residences.

Police say officers also seized ammunition and a handgun at one of the residences.

As a result of the searches, Dylan Reid-Collicut and Carly Seaboyer, both 28, were arrested.

Both Reid-Collicut and Seaboyer are expected to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday and face charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Halifax police say 26-year-old Renee Ashley Faye Strowbridge and 62-year-old Douglas Darrell were also arrested and face the following charges:

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon obtained by a criminal offence

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Production of a substance (cocaine)

Possession of press for use in the production/trafficking of cocaine

Both Strowbridge and Darrell are expected to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday.