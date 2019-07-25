#OurYQR Weekend: July 26-28
July is speeding by! Slow down and enjoy some fun activities this weekend including a music and yoga festival!
Gateway Festival
Country, rock or roots — take your pick! The 15th annual Gateway Music Festival returns to Bengough Regional Park with headliners Trooper, Kim Mitchell, Charlie Major and more!
When: July 26-28
Where: Bengough Regional Park
Tickets: Online
Sask Soul Fest 2019
Give yourself a little TLC on July 27 at the Sask Soul Fest. The one-day event combines yoga, meditation, and presentations on health and wellness.
When: July 27
Where: Wascana Park, Regina.
Details: Online
Global Regina Featured Events
Regina Folk Festival
The 50th Regina Folk Festival gets underway in Victoria Park from August 9 to 11. This year’s acts include headliners A Tribe Called Red, Jason Isbell and Blue Rodeo. It’s a great line-up you won’t want to miss!
When: August 9-11
Where: Victoria Park, Regina.
Tickets: Online
GMS Queen City Marathon 2019
Sign up and lace up for this year’s GMS Queen City Marathon race weekend from September 6 to 8.
When: September 6-8
Where: Throughout Regina
Register: Online
