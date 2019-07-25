Canada
July 25, 2019 2:31 pm

#OurYQR Weekend: July 26-28

By Community Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Ceilidh Millar has #OurYQR Weekend featuring things to do, events and activities across southern Saskatchewan from July 26-28, 2019.

July is speeding by! Slow down and enjoy some fun activities this weekend including a music and yoga festival!

For more things happening around town be sure to check out our featured events or visit the events section.

Gateway Festival

Country, rock or roots — take your pick! The 15th annual Gateway Music Festival returns to Bengough Regional Park with headliners Trooper, Kim Mitchell, Charlie Major and more!

When: July 26-28

Where: Bengough Regional Park

Tickets: Online

Sask Soul Fest 2019

Give yourself a little TLC on July 27 at the Sask Soul Fest. The one-day event combines yoga, meditation, and presentations on health and wellness.

When: July 27

Where: Wascana Park, Regina.

Details: Online

Global Regina Featured Events

Regina Folk Festival

The 50th Regina Folk Festival gets underway in Victoria Park from August 9 to 11. This year’s acts include headliners A Tribe Called Red, Jason Isbell and Blue Rodeo. It’s a great line-up you won’t want to miss!

When: August 9-11

Where: Victoria Park, Regina.

Tickets: Online

GMS Queen City Marathon 2019

Sign up and lace up for this year’s GMS Queen City Marathon race weekend from September 6 to 8.

When: September 6-8

Where: Throughout Regina

Register: Online

