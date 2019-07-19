Sexual assault, child porn charges laid in connection with social media video: Manitoba RCMP
Two northern Manitoba teenagers are facing sexual assault and child porn charges after RCMP were alerted to a video that was shared on social media.
Police said Friday their investigation determined a teenage female youth was sexually assaulted by two males, and that the incident was both captured on video and shared online.
“We believe the video continues to be circulating on social media and possibly between individuals via text,” said RCMP Cpl. Laura Ledrew.
“Our investigators are determined to track down and lay charges against anyone who further distributes the video.
“If you do receive the video or are in possession of it, you need to report it to your local police immediately.”
An 18-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, and publishing child pornography.
A 16-year-old male is also charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and possessing child pornography.
Police said they aren’t releasing any further details to protect the identity of the victim.
