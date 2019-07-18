Class-action lawsuit filed against estate of Fredericton massage therapist for voyeurism

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the estate of Fredericton massage therapist Pierre Charles Wust for covertly filming patients during massage therapy treatments.

“The officer called me about my daughter and said it was a now deceased massage therapist who had videotaped her and I said PIERRE? And she said yes and I said he was my massage therapist for 7 years,” said Pamela Joi Moxon a patient of Dr. Wust.

Police are asking former patients of Dr. Wust to come forward.

“The Fredericton police department has identified upwards of 100 women who were secretly videotaped by Mr. Wust,” said John McKiggan of McKiggan Hebert Lawyers.

Lori Wheeler was friends with Dr. Wust and was vacationing with her husband in Ireland when the Fredericton Police called her to come in and identify herself on film.

“I knew Pierre, and I trusted Pierre, so to learn that was a slap in the face,” said Wheller.

Bridget Ann Thornton only went to Dr. Wust on one occasion and said she felt uncomfortable as soon as she stepped in the treatment room.

“My gut feeling was to just leave, instead I felt too guilty, I felt bad I made the appointment, took his time, it just goes to show you need to trust your instincts,” said Ann Thornton.

Wust was employed by Myoflex Rejuvenation Clinic from 2006 until his death.

He passed away on January 10, 2019 due to complications from multiple sclerosis. The executor of the estate then discovered the videos and photos.

At this time police have identified and notified around 40 women, but there are over 100 women in the videos.

“They are still struggling to identify many of the women on these video tapes,” said McKiggan.

Some of the unsuspecting patients were minors, Pamela Joi Moxon’s daughter was just 15 at the time.

“She already suffers from anxiety and depression so she’s already been to see her mental health therapist last week after she found out,” said Moxon.

“I’ve had a lot of moments of breakdowns I’d see someone that looked like him or I’d hear an accent that reminded me of him, its been a rough week,” said Wheeler.

Now there is a worry that he may have shared the videos with others online.

“He wasn’t creating a yearbook, he wasn’t creating a scrapbook for his patients, he was doing this for sexual purposes taking naked pictures videotapes of women without their permission,” said McKiggan.

In a statement police confirmed they are investigating a complaint of voyeurism against a deceased individual and say they’re confident that there is no further risk to the public.

Police are currently in the process of contacting any potential victims.