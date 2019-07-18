Man charged with impaired driving following fatal crash in Perry Township, Ont.: OPP

Provincial police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge in the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Perry Township, Ont.

OPP say the 34-year-old woman was hit on Monday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

They say he is charged with impaired driving causing death.

Police say their investigation continues.