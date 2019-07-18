Man charged with impaired driving following fatal crash in Perry Township, Ont.: OPP
Provincial police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge in the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Perry Township, Ont.
OPP say the 34-year-old woman was hit on Monday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
They say he is charged with impaired driving causing death.
Police say their investigation continues.
