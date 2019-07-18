Traffic
July 18, 2019 2:50 pm

Man charged with impaired driving following fatal crash in Perry Township, Ont.: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP say the 34-year-old woman was hit on Monday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A A

Provincial police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge in the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Perry Township, Ont.

OPP say the 34-year-old woman was hit on Monday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 22-year-old man charged following reported break-in in Parry Sound

Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

They say he is charged with impaired driving causing death.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reported bank robbery in Parry Sound

Police say their investigation continues.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
OPP
Perry car accident
Perry fatal crash
Perry impaired driver
Perry news
Perry Township
Perry traffic

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.