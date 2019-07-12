OPP investigating reported bank robbery in Parry Sound

Officers are investigating a reported bank robbery that took place in Parry Sound, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon, OPP say.

Police were called to the scene at about 3:33 p.m., officers say, after a man entered the bank solo and obtained a quantity of cash.

According to Joe Scali, West Parry Sound OPP community safety and media officer, a note was handed to the teller by the suspect and a quantity of cash was then handed to the suspect.

No one was injured during the robbery and the suspect fled the scene on foot, police say.

The suspect is described to be between five foot six and five foot eight, about 160 to 175 pounds and wearing a beige ball cap, a black T-shirt with a pink collar and blue shorts, OPP add.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.