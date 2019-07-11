Police searching for suspect in alleged Wasaga Beach fraud incident

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a male suspect following an alleged fraud incident that took place in August 2018 in Wasaga Beach.

According to police, the suspect used fraudulent identification in the victim’s name to withdraw over $25,000 from bank accounts.

Still shots of the suspect were obtained from a local bank’s security camera, OPP say.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

