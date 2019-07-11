39-year-old Springwater woman charged in connection with fraud investigation

A 39-year-old woman from Springwater, Ont., has been charged in connection with a fraud investigation, OPP say.

According to police, the woman falsely represented herself as a paralegal and accepted money without providing the agreed-upon services in 2018.

Charges stemming from a fraud investigation into the 2018 allegations were laid and are currently before the courts, police say.

However, this year, police say officers responded to more complaints involving the same woman allegedly posing as a paralegal or lawyer and offering legal services.

The woman reportedly took payment from the alleged victims and didn’t provide the services upon which they had agreed, according to police.

Police say officers confirmed with the Law Society of Ontario that the woman was not licensed to practice law as a paralegal or a lawyer.

Kira MacNicol has been charged with 16 counts of fraud under $5,000, one count of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

MacNicol was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.