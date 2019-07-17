22-year-old man charged following reported break-in in Parry Sound
A 22-year-old Henvey Inlet man has been charged following a reported break-in in Parry Sound, Ont., OPP say.
Officers responded to a call about an alleged break-in on James Street at about noon on Monday, police say.
READ MORE: OPP investigating reported bank robbery in Parry Sound
According to the OPP, video surveillance was reviewed and a suspect was identified.
On Tuesday, police say Aaron Barbe-Noganosh was arrested.
READ MORE: St. Catharines man charged with impaired driving in Parry Sound
Barbe-Noganosh was charged with breaking and entering, breaking out of a place after entering with the intent to commit, mischief, theft under $5,000, failure to comply with a recognizance and failure to comply with a probation order.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Aug. 15.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.