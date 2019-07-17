Crime
July 17, 2019 3:02 pm

22-year-old man charged following reported break-in in Parry Sound

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police have charged a 22-year-old man after a reported break-in in Parry Sound on Monday.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A 22-year-old Henvey Inlet man has been charged following a reported break-in in Parry Sound, Ont., OPP say.

Officers responded to a call about an alleged break-in on James Street at about noon on Monday, police say.

According to the OPP, video surveillance was reviewed and a suspect was identified.

On Tuesday, police say Aaron Barbe-Noganosh was arrested.

Barbe-Noganosh was charged with breaking and entering, breaking out of a place after entering with the intent to commit, mischief, theft under $5,000, failure to comply with a recognizance and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Aug. 15.

