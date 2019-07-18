Saskatoon School of Horticulture ordered to cease operations

The Saskatchewan government says it is not renewing the registration of a school in Saskatoon.

The Ministry of Advanced Education said it has directed the Saskatoon School of Horticulture to cease operations as a Category 1 school in the province for 2019-20.

According to ministry officials, the school violated the rules that govern private vocational schools in the province and demonstrated a pattern of non-compliance with regulations.

The measure prevents the school from accepting new students, and current students are unable to apply for student loans, officials said.

The ministry said it will contact those affected and try to minimize the impact on students.

