Roughly $82M available for Saskatchewan student loans in 2019-20

The Saskatchewan government is encouraging post-secondary students to submit their applications for financial assistance for academic programs early.

The new 2019-20 student loan application, for programs that start on or after Aug. 1, 2019, became available on June 10, 2019.

Students accepted into post-secondary studies are encouraged to apply two months before the programs’ start date, government officials said.

“Our government wants to ensure post-secondary education remains affordable for students,” Advanced Education Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said in a press release.

“In 2019-20, the provincial government is providing approximately $82 million in financial assistance to about 20,000 students. We have also made recent updates to the Canada-Saskatchewan integrated loan program to help eligible students pay for post-secondary education.”

Updates to the Canada-Saskatchewan integrated loan program include the following:

Starting in 2019, in order for students to be assessed for the Saskatchewan advantage scholarship they must apply for a student loan;

The Skills Boost top up to the Canada student grant for full-time students provides $1,600 per year ($200 per month of an eight-month school year) in additional grant money for full-time students who have been out of high school for at least 10 years; and

There is no fixed student contribution for Indigenous students, students with permanent disabilities, students with children and students who are, or were, Crown wards. Therefore, these students may be eligible to receive more loan funding.

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments work together to provide financial assistance for full-time and part-time students to pursue their education.

For more information on loans can be found at the provincial government online or by calling 1-800-597-8278.