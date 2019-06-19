Pilot project offers option for LGBTQ2 students to live together at U of S

A new project at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) aims to support LGBTQ2 students under the same roof on campus.

The pilot project offers the option to live with others who are also self-identified queer students, according to U of S officials.

“It is vitally important that queer students have the option of living with other queer students in an environment where they can support each other,” Simonne Horwitz, co-chair of the provost’s advisory committee on gender and sexual diversity, said in a statement.

“Students in queer housing will be fully integrated into general campus life but will have a place to call their own where they are totally accepted for who they are and will not need to explain themselves to anyone.”

Training for students and staff regarding queer content and building inclusive communities has been added along with a personalized case-by-case process through which participants are housed according to their identified genders, U of S said.

“We want students to see our residences as a caring and inclusive community, especially for anyone identifying as queer,” U of S Student Life manager Sarah Sotvedt said in a statement.

“We want them to know that our residences are a place they can call home and safely be themselves.”

The pilot project, which will be held at the College Quarter residence, is expected to start in September 2019.