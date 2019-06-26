University of Saskatchewan sees largest enrolment in its history

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) student body is growing and it’s not projected to slow down anytime soon.

According the university’s enrolment report for 2018-19, registration reached record numbers with 25,703 students. That’s an overall increase of 3.2 per cent from the previous year and 7.6 per cent higher than four years ago.

It’s the largest enrolment in the U of S’s history.

“It signals to us that our enrolment planning is working,” strategic enrolment assistant vice-provost Alison Pickrell said. “The education we offer at the University of Saskatchewan is in demand.”

The report also noted the Indigenous student body is up seven per cent with 3,320 people and 3,403 international students registered – an increase of 10.9 per cent.

“We’re seeing an increased diversity in our international student enrolment,” Pickrell said. “I think another good sign is that our provincial enrolment is remaining very strong.”

Graduation numbers are also on the rise – up 0.8 per cent overall.

Pickrell noted enrolment increases are managed strategically.

“Our student experience is really important to us – we want to pay close attention to increases of any sort to ensure our student experience is not being affected in a negative way,” she said.

“One of next pieces of our enrolment plan is to look at areas in more detail where we might have larger numbers of students leaving programs.”

The university’s registration goal is 28,000 students by 2025.

