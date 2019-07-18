2 people found dead inside Trent Hills home: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigating the deaths of two individuals found at a residence on the outskirts of Campbellford on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to a weapons call on Thomson Road, east of the village of Campbellford and about 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Emergency first responders arrived to find a man and woman with no vital signs, OPP said.

The OPP’s tactics and rescue unit was initially contacted but was cancelled, according to Sgt. Jason Folz of the OPP Central Region.

The Northumberland OPP crime unit, in conjunction with the Ontario Coroner’s Office and with assistance from the Central Region’s forensic identification services, is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths under the direction of Det. Insp. Brad Robson from the OPP’s criminal investigation branch.

“The investigation is in its early stages, and further details will be released as they become available,” OPP said Thursday morning.

The names of the victims have not been released.

OPP say there is no public safety concern at this time.