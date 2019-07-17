Coquitlam RCMP busts teens accused of torching ‘little free libraries’

Coquitlam RCMP has arrested two teens accused of setting fire to book exchange boxes known as “little free libraries.”

Mounties say they were able to track the suspects down thanks to tips from the public.

Little Free Libraries is a non-profit organization that sets up the exchanges in 91 countries around the world to “build community and spark creativity,” according to its website.

According to the RCMP, 11 of the book exchanges have been torched in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam since March 20.

A 19-year-old and 17-year-old have both been arrested and were released on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 10.

They are each facing a charge of arson causing damage to property, police said.

Mounties said the investigation was not over and more charges were possible. Anyone with further information about the fires is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

— With files from Sean Boynton