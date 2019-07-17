VPD reopens case of missing man with dementia and diabetes

Vancouver police say they’re reopening the missing persons case for David Sullivan.

Sullivan, who suffers from dementia and diabetes, has been missing for more than three weeks.

Police said they had mistakenly believed he’d been found safe in the U.S. last week, but that new information “confirmed that person was not, in fact, Mr. Sullivan.”

READ MORE: Vancouver police release new photos of man with dementia missing for nearly 2 weeks

“We are gravely concerned for Mr. Sullivan’s health and well-being, and we are doing everything we can to find him,” Const. Steve Addison said in a media release.

“We are working with Mr. Sullivan’s family, as well as law enforcement agencies throughout B.C. and Canada, to locate Mr. Sullivan and bring him home.”

Sullivan, 61, was last seen on June 27 near Gore Avenue and Alexander Street. He was later seen on surveillance video in the same area on June 29.

READ MORE: ‘Someone out there knows’ — Edmonton mother pleads for help to find son who vanished in B.C.

When Sullivan was last sighted, he was wearing a red and white checkered short-sleeved shirt with brown pants and carrying a blue gym-style bag.

He is described as Caucasian with fair skin, a bald head and a round face. He is between five foot 10 and six feet tall and has a heavy build.

Anyone who sees Sullivan is asked to call 911 and stay with him until police arrive.