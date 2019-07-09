Vancouver police release new photos of man with dementia missing for nearly 2 weeks

Vancouver police have released new photos of a missing man with dementia and diabetes.

David Sullivan, 61, was last seen on June 27 walking along Alexander Street near Gore Street. He was reported missing on July 1.

Police said new surveillance footage from June 29 shows Sullivan walking and wearing a red and white checkered short-sleeved shirt with brown pants and carrying a blue gym-style bag.

Police said Sullivan may appear confused or disoriented and may ask for assistance from people he encounters. He’s also known to wear a chain around his neck with his address on it.

Sullivan is described as Caucasian with fair skin, a bald head and a round face. He is between five foot 10 and six feet tall and has a heavy build.

Anyone who sees Sullivan is asked to call 911 and stay with him until police arrive.

