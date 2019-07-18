Ed Tait’s Five Things for Friday night’s Blue Bomber game versus Ottawa

Listen to the game live: https://bluebombers.leanplayer.com/

Friday night, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers go for the sweep of the home-and-home series against Ottawa for only the second time since the RedBlacks returned to the CFL in 2014.

And the visitors have enjoyed success in Winnipeg, winning three of their last four games at IG Field. The 680 CJOB Broadcast team of Bob Irving, Doug Brown, Greg Mackling and Christian Aumell will kick off six plus hours of coverage with the pregame show starting at 5:30 p.m. from the tail gate area of IGF.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat Redblacks but lose starting QB Matt Nichols

To get you ready for this final home game of July for the Blue and Gold, here are some nuggets of knowledge – courtesy of bluebombers.com Director of Digital Content, Ed Tait.

1. The Bombers are looking to go 5-0 to open a season for the first time since 1960. That year the Bombers cruised to a 10-0 start and finished 14-2, but then lost in the West Final to Edmonton when Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Ploen broke his throwing hand in the first of a two-game total points series. Bomber fans who attend Friday’s game will be able to enjoy the latest band in the Concert Series showcasing local acts. This week it’s The Amadians, who have fused elements of pop, rock, blues, funk, soul and jazz into their songs. They will perform at the Blue & Gold State in the tailgate area and at halftime.

2. Winnipeg’s Matt Nichols leads the Canadian Football League with 10 touchdown passes — against just one interception — and has the top quarterback-efficiency rating at 126. Nichols is 5-1 in his last six starts against Ottawa.

3. The RedBlacks will be making a QB change this week, with former Dom Davis said to be battling an injury. Former B.C. Lions pivot Jonathon Jennings will make his first start for Ottawa after signing with the club as a free agent this offseason. Ottawa will also be making some changes in the secondary that could impact Friday’s game, with safety Antoine Pruneau and cornerback Jonathan Rose out and Chris Randle, another former Bomber, taking a seat.

4. Bombers offensive workhorse Andrew Harris is off to a torrid start in 2019. He has 378 yards rushing in four games and a juicy 6.5-yards-per-carry average. He eclipsed the 8,000 mark in career rushing yards last week and with eight yards on Friday would move past Tracy Ham into 11th spot on the CFL’s all-time rushing list.

5. The Bombers have won five straight at IG Field dating back to last year’s Banjo Bowl and are 18-8 at home dating back to August of 2016.

—

Next: The Bombers are on the road for two straight games now — July 26 at Hamilton and Aug. 1 in Toronto — and are home again on Aug. 8 against the Calgary Stampeders.

FYI: Fans seeking tickets should call 204-784-7448 or visit bluebombers.com/tickets.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play