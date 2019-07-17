Man, 53, allegedly stabbed by son at west Edmonton home: EPS

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed by his son in a west Edmonton home Wednesday morning, according to Edmonton police.

Police responded to an assault complaint near Gariepy Crescent and 172 Street in the Callingwood area around 7:40 a.m.

It was reported to police that a 26-year-old man allegedly broke into a home and assaulted his 53-year-old father.

The injured man was treated and transported to hospital with serious injuries, which appeared to be stab wounds, police said.

The suspect ran away from the home on foot and was caught a short time later on an ETS bus, where police arrested him.

Edmonton police said the motive behind the attack is unknown at this time, but the 26-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and break and enter.