Ottawa firefighters, paramedics rescue man who fell into river after being struck by metal beam

By Local Online Journalist  Global News
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a metal beam and falling to into the Ottawa River.

Ottawa Paramedic Service
Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 40s was transported to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre after being struck by a metal beam and falling into the Ottawa River on Wednesday.

Paramedics say the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. near the Chaudiere Bridge. The bridge is currently closed to all traffic due to an ongoing construction project scheduled from June until August 2019.

Water rescue and rope rescue teams from Ottawa Fire Services were dispatched to the scene for the rescue after receiving a call from paramedics for assistance. Firefighters were able to access the man via a rescue basket at the scene.

According to paramedics and fire officials, the man sustained head and rib injuries and is currently in serious but stable condition.

