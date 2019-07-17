Ottawa firefighters, paramedics rescue man who fell into river after being struck by metal beam

Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 40s was transported to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre after being struck by a metal beam and falling into the Ottawa River on Wednesday.

Paramedics say the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. near the Chaudiere Bridge. The bridge is currently closed to all traffic due to an ongoing construction project scheduled from June until August 2019.

At 10:36, a worker was struck by a metal beam near the Chaudière Bridge and fell in the water. M40s was rescued by @OttFire with help from other workers. Paramedics stabilized fractured ribs during transport to @OttawaTrauma. Pt in serious but stable condition. #Ottnews. pic.twitter.com/rrcy1CTPnd — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) July 17, 2019

Water rescue and rope rescue teams from Ottawa Fire Services were dispatched to the scene for the rescue after receiving a call from paramedics for assistance. Firefighters were able to access the man via a rescue basket at the scene.

According to paramedics and fire officials, the man sustained head and rib injuries and is currently in serious but stable condition.