Ottawa firefighters, paramedics rescue man who fell into river after being struck by metal beam

Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 40s was transported to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre after being struck by a metal beam and falling into the Ottawa River on Wednesday.
Paramedics say the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. near the Chaudiere Bridge. The bridge is currently closed to all traffic due to an ongoing construction project scheduled from June until August 2019.
READ MORE: Man charged after doing burnouts, destroying paint on Pride crosswalk in Prescott: OPP
Water rescue and rope rescue teams from Ottawa Fire Services were dispatched to the scene for the rescue after receiving a call from paramedics for assistance. Firefighters were able to access the man via a rescue basket at the scene.
According to paramedics and fire officials, the man sustained head and rib injuries and is currently in serious but stable condition.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.