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Canada

3rd person charged in killing of Ontario man found in Ottawa River

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 12:13 pm
1 min read
A third individual has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Clarence-Rockland. View image in full screen
A third individual has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Clarence-Rockland. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
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A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an eastern Ontario man whose body was found in the Ottawa River last year.

The charges relate to the death of Robert Prevost, a 63-year-old resident of Clarence-Rockland who was reported missing in early March 2025.

On May 17, 2025, at around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Russell County OPP responded to a report of a body discovered in the Ottawa River near Dallaire Street.

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An autopsy later confirmed the deceased was Prevost, who was last seen at his home on Laurier Street in early February 2025.  Police ruled his death was a result of homicide.

On Thursday, OPP said 38-year-old Yvon Vieno of Ottawa was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and indignity to a body.

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The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Earlier this month, two other people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a body in connection with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Russell County OPP.

— with files from Aaron D’Andrea

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