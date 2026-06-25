3rd person charged in killing of Ontario man found in Ottawa River

Send this page to someone via email

A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an eastern Ontario man whose body was found in the Ottawa River last year.

The charges relate to the death of Robert Prevost, a 63-year-old resident of Clarence-Rockland who was reported missing in early March 2025.

On May 17, 2025, at around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Russell County OPP responded to a report of a body discovered in the Ottawa River near Dallaire Street.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An autopsy later confirmed the deceased was Prevost, who was last seen at his home on Laurier Street in early February 2025. Police ruled his death was a result of homicide.

On Thursday, OPP said 38-year-old Yvon Vieno of Ottawa was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and indignity to a body.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Earlier this month, two other people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a body in connection with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Russell County OPP.

— with files from Aaron D’Andrea