N.B. legislature hearings into failures of youth social services continue today

Hearings continue today at New Brunswick’s legislature into the systemic failures of the Social Development Department.
Three social services organizations are scheduled to appear at the social policy committee.
The hearings come after the provincial advocate in May blamed the department for the overdose death of a 16-year-old.
Kelly Lamrock, the advocate, told the committee Wednesday that lawmakers should empower frontline social workers to make decisions in the best interests of vulnerable youth — rather than strictly follow procedures.
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Lamrock said the department should be held accountable for making that change and others he has recommended.
Daniel Mills, deputy minister at the Social Development Department, told Wednesday’s hearing he couldn’t explain why the teenager didn’t receive more help from the province despite warnings.
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