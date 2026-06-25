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Canada

N.B. legislature hearings into failures of youth social services continue today

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2026 10:55 am
1 min read
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate Kelly Lamrock speaks during a news conference, in Fredericton, on Thursday, May 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate Kelly Lamrock speaks during a news conference, in Fredericton, on Thursday, May 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. EJR SDV
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Hearings continue today at New Brunswick’s legislature into the systemic failures of the Social Development Department.

Three social services organizations are scheduled to appear at the social policy committee.

The hearings come after the provincial advocate in May blamed the department for the overdose death of a 16-year-old.

Kelly Lamrock, the advocate, told the committee Wednesday that lawmakers should empower frontline social workers to make decisions in the best interests of vulnerable youth — rather than strictly follow procedures.

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Lamrock said the department should be held accountable for making that change and others he has recommended.

Daniel Mills, deputy minister at the Social Development Department, told Wednesday’s hearing he couldn’t explain why the teenager didn’t receive more help from the province despite warnings.

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New Brunswick teen’s death prompts calls for change

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