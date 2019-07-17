Man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance outside Peterborough police station
A Peterborough man is facing charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, following a Tuesday evening incident outside the local police station.
Shortly after 6 p.m., police said officers responded to a disturbance outside the front of the police station at Water and McDonnel streets. Officers were informed that a man had allegedly been involved in an altercation with other people while in the area and that he had a knife in his possession.
According to a report from the Peterborough Examiner, police Chief Scott Gilbert said a fight had broken out at the nearby tent city in Victoria Park and continued near the station. Gilbert reportedly left a meeting and joined other officers at the scene when the incident took place.
Officers then located the suspect, and he was arrested for causing a disturbance. During the arrest, police said they found a knife in the man’s possession.
Stewart William McKenzie, 49, of Barlesan Road, Peterborough, is charged with causing a disturbance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
