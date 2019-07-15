Peterborough man accused of possessing purple heroin, meth, fentanyl

A Peterborough man arrested on a warrant is facing additional charges including possession of fentanyl.

Peterborough Police Service say on Saturday, the man was located in the area of King and Bethune streets and arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to attend court.

During his booking process at the police station, officers located a quantity of blue/purple heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl on the man.

Phillip Robert Simpson, 38, of Cedar Bank Road was further charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance.

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court later Monday.

