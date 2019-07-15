4 arrested after Peterborough police seize purple heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop

Four men are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Saturday night in Peterborough where officers located and seized purple heroin and fentanyl, police say.

Peterborough Police Service says that around 10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle on Wolfe Street without its rear taillights illuminated. The vehicle stopped in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Park Place.

Police say the vehicle had four men inside and the driver allegedly provided a false identity and was arrested.

During the investigation, the K9 unit searched the vehicle and found purple heroin, fentanyl, drug packaging and a large quantity of cash.

John William Foote, 56, of Asphodel 8th Line in Norwood; Uriah Udesci-Needham, 19, of Leiterman Drive, Milton; Kevin Lewise, 22, of Dorny Court, Toronto; and Shemar Tatham, 20, of Hornsell Circle, Ajax, were all arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Foote was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Udesci-Needham was additionally charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest or prosecution or to obstruct justice (identity fraud).

Each accused appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday. Foote is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday; the others were released and will appear again in court on Aug. 1.

