Quinte West man charged with 2 counts of attempted murder after Trenton stabbing
A Quinte West man is facing two counts of attempted murder following a stabbing in Trenton.
OPP was called to Front Street in Trenton on July 12 to respond to a stabbing.
Paramedics attended to two men, 31 and 44, who were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. OPP say the men are still in hospital.
Quinte West OPP has since arrested 24-year-old Joey Hagan, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.
OPP are asking anyone with information about the alleged incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).
