Man charged in connection with quadruple stabbing during Raptors parade: police

Toronto police say officers have charged a man in connection with a quadruple stabbing that happened in the city’s downtown core last month during the Raptors championship parade.

Police said they were called to the Yonge-Dundas Square area at approximately 2 p.m. on June 17 for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they located three men and a boy who had been stabbed and were seriously injured.

Shortly after the incident, police said there were two scenes: one outside of the entrance to an Eaton Centre store and another on Bay Street outside of the mall.

Police allege the suspect fled the area after the stabbing.

Investigators previously said it is believed the suspect approached a group of men and got into an altercation with them before the stabbing.

Massive crowds had gathered in the city for the parade and viewing screens had been set up in Yonge-Dundas Square to accommodate an overflow of people from the parade route.

Police said “there were many people on the street at the time” of the stabbing.

Two days after the incident, police released security images of a male suspect in the hope that the public would be able to assist in identifying him.

On Friday, police said officers executed a search warrant Thursday in the area of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive and arrested 29-year-old Michael Oneil Donalds, of Richmond Hill, in connection with the stabbing.

Police said he has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, four counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall Friday morning.

The stabbing came just hours before a shooting at the Raptors parade, which injured four people and sent a panic throughout the huge crowd that was gathered.

