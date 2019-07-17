Charges pending after cat allegedly beaten to death with baseball bat: Calgary police

WARNING: This article contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Calgary police are investigating disturbing allegations of animal abuse from the city’s southeast.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of 17 Avenue S.E. just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to reports that someone was beating a cat with a baseball bat.

When they arrived on scene, police found the cat had died.

Officers seized evidence from the scene, including a baseball bat, and took one person into custody.

The Calgary Police Service said charges are pending.

— With files from Nathan Taylor