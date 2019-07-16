Canada
July 16, 2019 1:23 pm

Regina’s 1st case of Dutch elm disease in 2019 discovered

By Online Producer  Global News

The City of Regina says the first case of Dutch elm disease in 2019 was discovered in a tree in a yard at 222 Lincoln Dr.

Sean Lerat-Stetner / Global News
A A

The first case of Dutch elm disease in Regina for 2019 has been discovered.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan’s annual elm tree pruning ban starts April 1

The fungal disease was found in a tree in the yard of a home at 222 Lincoln Dr.

Crews were removing the tree on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Dutch elm disease on the rise in the Queen City

The City of Regina will release details later in the afternoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
city buzz
City of Regina
Diseased Tree
Dutch Elm Disease
Dutch Elm Disease Tree
First case
Fungal Disease

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.