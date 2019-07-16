Regina’s 1st case of Dutch elm disease in 2019 discovered
The first case of Dutch elm disease in Regina for 2019 has been discovered.
The fungal disease was found in a tree in the yard of a home at 222 Lincoln Dr.
Crews were removing the tree on Tuesday morning.
The City of Regina will release details later in the afternoon.
