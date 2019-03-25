Saskatchewan’s annual elm tree pruning ban starts April 1

The annual elm tree pruning ban comes into effect next week across Saskatchewan to reduce the spread of Dutch elm disease (DED).

Pruning elm trees is prohibited between April 1 and Aug. 31 as the fresh cuts can attract the elm bark beetle, which spread DED.

The ban coincides with the time of year when the insects are most active.

People can remove and dispose of dead and dying elm wood throughout the year, but it should be done properly, using the method and locations chosen by their municipality.

By law, commercial pruners must complete a recognized training program or be under the supervision of someone who has completed one.

Any elm trees showing signs of DED – wilting, yellowing leaves, usually beginning in late June – should be reported to the local municipality.

For more information, people can contact their local municipality or the Ministry of Environment at 1-800-567-4224.