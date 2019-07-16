Nova Scotia’s Donkin coal mine given go-ahead to reopen

A Nova Scotian coal mine that had a recent closure was reopened on Tuesday.

The Donkin Coal mine, located in northeastern Cape Breton, had its stop-work order lifted by the Department of Labour and Advanced Education after inspections happened on Friday.

In a phone interview, Scott Nauss, the senior director of Compliance and Inspection Services with the provincial Department of Labour says new supports have been added to the underground mine.

“The assessment was completed and the support and safeguards have been installed and are in place,” said Nauss.

On July 7, a section of a roof fell in the mine whilst no one was working, which resulted in the stop-work order being implemented.

Nauss says that orders have been issued on recommendations to have a biennial assessment of the mine and more monitoring supports put in place.

