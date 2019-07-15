Man drowns on Cavendish Lake north of Buckhorn: Peterborough County OPP

A Whitechurch-Stouffville man died following a swimming incident on Saturday night on Cavendish Lake in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Peterborough County OPP says emergency crews were called around 10:30 p.m. to assist after reports that a swimmer failed to surface after jumping off a dock with three friends on the lake which is about 30 kilometres north of Buckhorn (60 kilometres north of Peterborough).

READ MORE: Mother drowns trying to rescue six year old son from choppy waters in Pickering

The body of a man was eventually located in the water by Trent Lakes Fire Department members who initiated CPR, OPP said.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as Ryan Taylor, 20, of Whitechurch-Stouffville, Ont.

The deceased was transported to the provincial forensic pathology unit at the Forensic Services and Coroners Complex in Toronto for a post-mortem examination.

WATCH: City of Kawartha Lakes woman drowns in backyard swimming pool: OPP