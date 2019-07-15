Neil Young, Bob Dylan perform together for 1st time in 25 years

For the first time since their performance at New York City’s Roseland Ballroom in 1994, Neil Young reunited with Bob Dylan for an unlikely duet on Sunday night.

Midway through his headlining solo gig at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Ireland, on, ironically, the final night of the ‘Never Ending’ world tour, Dylan, 78, invited Young, 73, onstage to perform the popular, century-old hymn, Will the Circle Be Unbroken?

The Like a Rolling Stone singer originally covered the tune in 1967 along with The Band. It wasn’t until 2014 however, that it was released in full as part of the The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete compilation album.

It was the third time in the history of Dylan’s career playing the song. The first time being in 1961 and the second in 1976.

Young, however, has performed Will the Circle Be Unbroken? four times at Farm Aid over the years, according to Rolling Stone, alongside Willie Nelson, who has it as a frequent staple in his live sets.

While Dylan’s show received mixed reviews from fans, many of them were seemingly won over after the Heart of Gold singer’s surprise onstage appearance.

Here’s what some fans had to say via Twitter:

Christ almighty. I've just been high as a kite watching Neil Young play on stage with Bob Dylan in the glorious Kilkenny sunshine. Gonna stain long on the brain, that one. — alex (@goodonlineman) July 15, 2019

This photo I took in Kilkenny last night was my mood after leaving an amazing double bill of Neil Young and Bob Dylan 😎 pic.twitter.com/rxoBmfLs2N — Vincent (@Planetwaves20) July 15, 2019

Neil Young and Bob Dylan in Kilkenny Ireland last night. Human highway was a highlight. Two legends and I was there ! — JAMES CLIFFORD (@JAMESCL37642636) July 15, 2019

It’s currently unclear whether Dylan is working on new music, however, Young confirmed last April that he’d be working on new material in-studio with Crazy Horse.

The pairing has been working together since 1969. This year, they celebrate 50 years of collaborations and touring.

Aside from Young’s scheduled performance at Farm Aid 2019 in East Troy, Wis., this September, neither of the classic rock legends, as of this writing, have any other scheduled tour dates.

Updates and announcements will be made through the official Bob Dylan website and the Neil Young Archives respectively.

