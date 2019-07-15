Crime
July 15, 2019 7:43 am
Updated: July 15, 2019 8:26 am

2 seriously injured after Kensington Market shooting, police say

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police on scene investigating a shooting in Kensington Market Monday morning.

Global News
Toronto police say two people were seriously injured after a shooting in Kensington Market early Monday.

Police said officers received a call shortly after 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting on Baldwin Street.

A police spokesperson told Global News when authorities arrived on the scene, they located two people who had been shot and they were both brought to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Images from the scene suggest the incident occurred near a parking garage in the area.

Police said no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and a suspect description has not been released.

The ages and identities of the victims have also not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

