Vancouver police seeking suspect in early a.m. downtown stabbing

A 25-year-old man is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after an early morning downtown stabbing on Saturday.

Just before 2:00 a.m., two groups of people got into an altercation on Hornby near Dunsmuir Street.

During this altercation, a man was stabbed and seriously injured. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. He is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, either Caucasian or Latin, and wearing all black.

Investigators with the VPD’s Major Crime Section believe the incident was captured on at least one cell phone camera, and they are asking for the footage to be turned over to police.

Detectives are also asking anyone with dash-cam video who may have been driving in the area of Hornby and Dunsmuir Streets this morning between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m. to come forward.

Anyone with information about this stabbing, or with video, is asked to call Vancouver Police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.