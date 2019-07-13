Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of North Battleford man

North Battleford RCMP have laid charges against two men in the murder of 61-year-old Mark Douglas Jonson, a resident of that city, police said.

David Keller, 47, of North Battleford was arrested Thursday evening. He’s been charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating suspicious death in North Battleford

Nicolas Buck, 22, of North Battleford is also charged with first-degree murder in the case. He was arrested without incident Saturday morning.

Douglas Jonson was found dead in a residence in the 1500 block of 100th Street on July 5. At the time, his death was deemed suspicious.

Keller will make his first appearance in North Battleford provincial court on Monday, July 15 at 9:30 a.m.