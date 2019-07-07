RCMP investigating suspicious death in North Battleford

North Battleford RCMP are investigating after officers received a report of a deceased man found in a residence in the 1500 block of 100th Street on July 5.

The man has been identified as 61-year-old Mark Douglas Jonson, a resident of North Battleford.

RCMP say the death is suspicious, and the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit North and Forensic Identification Service are conducting an investigation.

According to RCMP, no further details will be released while the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720, Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.