$15K reward for helping find missing woman last seen in North Battleford, Sask.

An online auction has raised $15,000 in hopes of helping find a missing woman who disappeared last summer.

Ashley Dawn Morin was last seen on July 10, 2018, in North Battleford, Sask.

Investigators said this is a marked departure from her usual behaviour and she is normally in regular contact with family.

Information also indicated Morin may have been travelling to Lloydminster or Edmonton, however, this has not been confirmed.

She was 31 at the time of her disappearance, and would now be 32.

Family and friends have held searches along with various community events.

Auction For Ashley ended May 20 and in a Facebook post, the group said Morin’s family will be responsible for giving out the reward to anyone who provides solid information.

“All you need to do is share the information you have about Ashley so that we can bring her home,” read the Facebook post.

“You can contact the family directly or message on this site and it will be forwarded to them … Please bring the information forward.”

Police have called Morin’s disappearance suspicious. The RCMP major crime unit north is assisting with the investigation.

She is described as approximately five-foot two, 110 pounds, with long black hair, and brown eyes.

Morin was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black T-shirt with white writing on it, a black hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.