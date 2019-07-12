Crime
July 12, 2019 1:24 pm

Human remains discovered near North Battleford by Sask. RCMP

RCMP have discovered human remains in a rural area just outside of North Battleford, Sask.

Human remains were discovered in a rural area outside of North Battleford during an ongoing investigation, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

They were discovered on July 11 by the Battlefords RCMP’s police dog unit and the major crime unit as they conducted a ground search of the area.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for next week by the Saskatchewan coroner’s office in which the remains can be identified.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP said they will be providing updates as they become available.

More to come…

