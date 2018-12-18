Police found human remains in Fort Qu’Appelle

Human remains were found within the town limits of Fort Qu’Appelle by RCMP on December 16.

The area where the remains were found are close to the south east area of Echo Lake in the muskeg.

Police are working with the Coroner’s Office to identify the remains. The RCMP search and rescue team completed a search of the area and recovered several items of interest.

A post-mortem examination will be completed on Tuesday by a forensic pathologist to positively identify the remains.

Currently, RCMP believe the remains may be of Gary Pelletier who was reported missing on October 18, 2018. Pelletier’s family has been notified of the discovery.