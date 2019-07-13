Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing: Toronto police

Toronto police say one person is in custody after a woman was rushed to hospital Saturday morning following a stabbing.

Police said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area of Westmount Avenue and Rogers Road, just east of Dufferin Street.

A police spokesperson told Global News a woman was found with serious injuries and had to be rushed to hospital via an emergency run. She remains there in life-threatening condition.

Reports from the scene suggest the incident happened in an apartment unit in the area.

Police said officers were able to quickly make an arrest in connection with the case.

Police won’t comment on the relationship between the suspect and the victim. Their identities and ages have also not been released.