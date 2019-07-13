Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough shooting, police say

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Scarborough shooting Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of Tapscott Road and Melford Drive, near Tapscott and Finch, at 6:40 a.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News authorities located a man with serious injuries in a parking lot and he was rushed to hospital.

Initially, it was unclear how the man sustained the injuries, but it was later determined that they were gunshot wounds, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident and no suspect description has been released.

The victim’s age and identity have also not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.