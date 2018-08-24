Man dead after altercation at commercial property in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a man is dead after an altercation near a commercial building in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Melford Drive, near Markham Road and Finch Avenue East, before 12:50 p.m. with reports of a fight between two men.

After officers and paramedics arrived, one of the men was found unconscious with upper body injuries. He died at the scene.

Assault: Melham Crt / Melford Dr

-altercation between 2 men

-1 male with upper body injury, unconsc/not breathing

-Police/EMS on scene

-suspect fled the scene

-Homicide notified and investigating#GO1564549

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 24, 2018

Police said the other man left the area.

The Toronto police homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

The man’s death is Toronto’s 68th homicide and comes hours after a man was fatally stabbed in the Weston neighbourhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.