Man dead after altercation at commercial property in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a man is dead after an altercation near a commercial building in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the property on Melford Drive, near Markham Road and Finch Avenue East, before 12:50 p.m. with reports of a fight between two men.
After officers and paramedics arrived, one of the men was found unconscious with upper body injuries. He died at the scene.
Police said the other man left the area.
The Toronto police homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.
The man’s death is Toronto’s 68th homicide and comes hours after a man was fatally stabbed in the Weston neighbourhood.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.