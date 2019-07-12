Hello, Let’s Eat: Edmonton initiative makes throwing a community get together easier

The City of Edmonton is encouraging neighbours to get together over a meal with “Hello, Let’s Eat..

Those who wish to host a community or neighbourhood meal can apply for a free kit with essentials to throw a dinner party for up to 24 people.

The kits, provided in partnership with River City Event Rentals, contain dishes, cutlery, serving utensils, tables, chairs, and place mats with conversation starters.

“If you are doing this outside and need a tent, that’s also an option that’s included,” said Zanette Frost with the city’s social development department.

“It’s really easy, it takes that pressure off the planner,” said Frost.

Frost says food has a way of bringing people together.

“This is one of those initiators to really start talking to your neighbours get to know each other over a meal,” said Frost.

Residents simply fill out an online application form, and if your request is approved, the items will be delivered and picked up from your home.

Hello, Let’s Eat provided meal kits for 19 community meals in 2018. This year, Frost says they’d like to see that number grow and have expanded the program to operate through the winter.