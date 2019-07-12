Hamilton police arrest teen allegedly found with stolen car behind high school

A Hamilton teenager is facing charges after he was allegedly found in a stolen car parked at a high school on the mountain.

Hamilton police say they were patrolling in the area of St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic Secondary School on Acadia Drive at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning when they noticed a white four-door sedan parked in the school’s back parking lot.

When officers approached the vehicle, a male left the car and began running into the field behind the school.

Police began searching for the suspect, but as they did, they saw the car begin to roll down the driveway behind the school and crash into a portable.

With the help of the K9 unit, the suspect was found hiding in some bushes behind the school.

The investigation revealed that the car had been stolen from a residence on the mountain the night before and the teen was breaching an undertaking.

A 15-year-old Hamilton boy has been charged with failing to comply with undertaking and possession over $5,000, and is being held with his bail opposed.

